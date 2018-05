Freeman Technology is pleased to announce the release of 'Optimising the Flow Properties of Cement Powders by Surface Treatment'.

Cement is widely used in the construction industry, typically stored in large hoppers before being dispensed and conveyed into equipment for filling bags, IBCs or other containers. Surface treatment offers the opportunity to alter the flow properties of a powder in order to optimise process performance. The ability to control the flow properties of a cement, without significantly changing the particle size helps ensure consistent delivery.

This study uses the FT4 Powder Rheometer® to ensure that flow properties have been optimised without compromising other aspects of performance.

Please click here to view or download the application note.