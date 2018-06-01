Powder Flow Seminar Hosted By Freeman Technology

Freeman Technology, the powder characterisation specialists, will be hosting a ‘Powder Flow Seminar’ on the 18th July 2018 at the Hilton Metropole Birmingham, UK.

The free one-day event will introduce delegates to powder characterisation and its relevance to industry. The workshop will include presentations by Jamie Clayton, Operations Director at Freeman Technology, who will provide an introduction to understanding powder flow and powder behaviour; David Smith, Owner at DJS Process Consulting, who will provide an industrial perspective, evaluating examples of common processing problems; and Cathryn Langley, Laser Diffraction Product Manager at Malvern Panalytical, who will look at the effects of particle size and shape.

Delegates will also have an opportunity to see demonstrations of Freeman Technology’s FT4 Powder Rheometer® and the latest instrumentation from Malvern PANalytical.

To access the full agenda please visit the Freeman Technology website

