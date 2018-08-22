Powder Flow Seminar Series continues in Pennsylvania, USA

Powder flow specialists, Freeman Technology will continue their ‘Powder Flow Seminar’ series on October 3rd 2018 at LPW Technology’s facility in Imperial, PA. The free one-day event will hear leaders in the field discuss the applications of powder rheology in Additive Manufacturing.

The seminar will include presentations from John Yin, Product Manager at Freeman Technology, who will provide an introduction to understanding powder flow and powder behavior, and Nate Kistler, Application Engineer at LPW Technology USA, who will discuss increasing the life span of IN718 in powder bed fusion additive manufacturing.

Delegates will also hear from guest speakers, Andrew Klein, Manager of Material & Process Development at ExOne, who will review binder jet 3D printing; and Zack Snow from Pennsylvania State University, who will look at the development of powder spreadability metrics and feedstock requirements for powder bed fusion additive manufacturing.

There will also be an opportunity for delegates to see a demonstration of Freeman Technology’s FT4 Powder Rheometer® and a tour of LPW’s facility.

To access the full agenda please visit the Freeman Technology website.