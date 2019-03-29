Freeman Technology Update - Understanding Powders

Over the 20 years that Freeman Technology has been working with powders significant advances have been made in powder testing technology and in the efficiency of powder processing. These advances come from a more developed and secure understanding of powders and how to control their performance.

The discussions we have with those in industry tend to focus around the following key themes:

Why isn’t my powder (process) performing well?

How can I identify the right powder for my application?

What testing technology will optimally support my activities?

In a series of articles on LinkedIn, Tim Freeman, Managing Director of Freeman Technology, will begin a series of posts that will address these questions, from the standpoint of current knowledge and good practice.

In the first instalment, Understanding Powders, he begins with material that summarises what we now understand about powders, focusing on powder flowability, a critical parameter for many processes.

