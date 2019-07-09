EV Group Earns Exceptional Seventh Consecutive Triple Crown Win in VLSIresearch 2019 Customer Satisfaction Survey

EV Group (EVG), a leading supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology and semiconductor markets, today announced that it has once again been voted by customers as one of the 10 BEST Focused Suppliers of Chip Making Equipment and one of the 2019 THE BEST Suppliers of Fab Equipment in the 2019 VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey, increasing its score and ranking in both award segments compared to last year’s listings.

The 10 BEST, THE BEST, and RANKED 1st awards from the VLSIresearch Customer Satisfaction Survey provide special recognition to suppliers that are rated highest by their customers.

EVG also received a RANKED 1st in Specialty Fab Equipment award again this year, marking the seventh year in a row that it has received all three customer satisfaction awards. For a third year in a row, EVG was also recognized as one of THE BEST Suppliers of Fab Equipment to Specialty Chip Makers -- increasing its score and ranking in this award category as well.

According to VLSIresearch, EVG earned its highest 10 BEST rating ever this year, with customers rating the company best at partnering, recommend supplier, technical leadership, trust in supplier, and quality of results. 2019 marks the 17th consecutive year that EVG has been listed among THE BEST Suppliers of Fab Equipment, as well as the seventh year that EVG has achieved the number one spot as the highest ranked wafer bonder supplier.

Since VLSIresearch began including a fourth award category starting in 2017 for Suppliers to Foundation and Specialty Chip Makers, EVG has won awards in all four award categories.

“EV Group continues to increase its customer satisfaction over the years, with this year being its best year so far,” according to G. Dan Hutcheson, VLSIresearch CEO and chairman.

“The company’s ongoing investments in technology invention, innovation and implementation, as well as in its customers, are the keys to its strong customer satisfaction performance. This is evident in the results of our survey, where EVG has consistently outperformed the largest equipment companies in its markets with a strong emphasis in partnering with customers. Excellent development partner, willingness to support ‘out-of-the-box’ processes, excellent technical support, and responsiveness to customer needs are just a few of the stand-out comments that we received from EVG customers that participated in this year’s survey.”

EVG offers a complete portfolio of wafer-level manufacturing solutions for various micro- and nanotechnology applications and products, addressing established as well as emerging markets. The company’s field-proven equipment, combined with EVG’s superior process expertise and development support, enable its global customer base to stay one step ahead of the competition.

As a market and technology leader, EVG serves the vast majority of Top 10 manufacturers across multiple market segments driving future semiconductor innovation, including advanced packaging, MEMS and sensors, optics and photonics, power devices, engineered substrates and compound semiconductors.

“Throughout our nearly forty-year history, EV Group has dedicated itself to being first in exploring new process techniques that serve next-generation applications,” stated Hermann Waltl, executive sales and customer support director at EV Group.

“Yet, the true mark of our success has always been defined by the success of our customers, and we have invested significant resources over the years to ensure that we are always positioned to help enable our customers to successfully commercialize their new product ideas. We are honored to once again receive these VLSIresearch customer satisfaction awards, which recognize the effort we put into making our customers our highest priority.”

