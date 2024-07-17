Posted in | News | Materials Research | Energy

Parker Hannifin Expands GVM Motor Series Power to Meet Growing Demand of Electrification in Mobile Applications

Parker Hannifin, the global leader in motion and control technologies, announces the expansion of its Global Vehicle Motor (GVM) high-power, permanent magnet AC motors (PMACs) family. The new extension includes two larger sizes, significantly increasing the power range up to 351 kW (850 kW peak) for a limited weight of 230 kg.

Image Credit: Parker Hannifin

The GVM310 motor now features additional 300 and 400 lamination stack lengths, delivering  enhanced power density and high efficiency. This makes it an ideal traction solution for both on-road and off-road commercial electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), covering a wide range of applications including construction, material handling, forestry, and mining vehicles.

The extended GVM motor range provides several key benefits. It offers high efficiency, with one of the best power-to-weight ratios and efficiency levels in the industry, ensuring optimal performance and energy savings. The GVM310 is also designed for high reliability, guaranteeing long-term performance and reduced maintenance costs even in harsh operating conditions. Additionally, it delivers elevated power density with a compact design and reduced footprint, making it suitable for space-constrained applications. The motor can adapt to various battery voltages, enhancing its versatility for different vehicle platforms. Furthermore, it integrates seamlessly with standard transfer case, because of its limited diameter.

The GVM310 motor is a powerful choice for a wide variety of on- and off-road vehicles. On top of traction applications where it can also be used as a high efficiency generator, it is available with SAE-D interface for direct pump mounting, to be part of an electro-hydraulic pumps (EHP).

"By extending our power range while ensuring high efficiency and reliability, we are meeting the growing demand for electrification in mobile applications and supporting the industry's transition to more sustainable solutions," said Bruno Jouffrey, Mobile Market Manager, Parker Hannifin.

Source:

Parker Hannifin

