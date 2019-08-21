Surface Measurement Systems is the National Winner of the Prestigious EEF Future Manufacturing Award for Innovation

Surface Measurement Systems Limited has won the National Innovation Award from the recent EEF Future Manufacturing Awards 2018 held in London on 30th January 2019.

The Innovation Award acknowledged Surface Measurement Systems development of new scientific instruments for materials characterization, including specifically the Dynamic Vapor Sorption instrumentation and Speed of Sound technology. These instruments are helping thousands of laboratories from pharmaceutical, food, health to aerospace, energy and environment industries to revolutionize and create a better world.

Dr. Timothy Collins, Director of Engineering said, “Since Prof. Daryl Williams started Surface Measurement Systems Ltd. (SMS), his vision for the Company has been for it to be the world leader in sorption science and technology. SMS has invested heavily in research and development in order to create innovative products that solve technological and scientific problems for our customers. Everything SMS does is driven by the desire to fulfil or exceed our Customers’ requirements. SMS prides itself as the leading supplier of innovative sorption science instrumentation supporting the global needs of our customers.” He added, “Winning the EEF Future Manufacturing Innovation Award for 2018 is a huge achievement which recognises the efforts of SMS’ team of scientists and engineers, who work tirelessly to make these innovations possible. It demonstrates to our customers that when opting for SMS products they are investing in the most scientifically advanced and innovatively engineered instruments.”

Prof. Daryl Williams, Managing Director, with Leanne Dal Santo (Head of Finance and Marketing) and Sumaya Rehman (Apprentice Engineer) received the award from EEF Partner HVM CATAPULT representative Chris White. [Photo]

SMS would like to thank EEF Manufacturing and HVM CATAPULT. EEF Future Manufacturing Awards put businesses and individuals on spotlight to highlight its contribution to the manufacturing and engineering industry. To see other winners, please visit EEF Manufacturing website.

Source: http://www.surfacemeasurementsystems.com/