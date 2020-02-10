Posted in | Materials Analysis

The NF2000 Fiber Optic FT-NIR Spectrometer

Galaxy Scientific's new NF2000 is designed from the ground up to offer the industry a new kind of NIR analysis solution. A solution that brings together the portability required to move NIR analysis closer to point-of-need, combined with unmatched spectroscopic performance for the fastest and most accurate results.

The NF2000 is engineered to ensure direct calibration transfer without the frustration of standardizing instruments or adjusting models to accommodate excessive instrument variability. The heart of the NF2000 is our PermAlign™ optics technology, an innovative optical design that maintains alignment and performance under conditions from routine to the extreme. The NF2000 delivers a wide range of technical innovations including a built-in probe holder / background, industry leading sampling accessory designs, and new concepts in software and algorithms such as our Advanced-ID™ software for low concentration targeted screening.

Key applications include raw materials inspection, raw material identification through packaging, counterfeit material identification, polymer manufacturing, drugs manufacturing. It is also used to monitor different processes for critical quality parameters.

Features & Advantages

  • Compact, portable, and high-performance FT-NIR spectrometer with triggered fiber optic probe for lab and field
  • Built-in Probe holder / background
  • PermAlign™ optics - an innovative optical design that maintains alignment and performance under extreme conditions
  • Unmatched instrument-to-instrument consistency and direct calibration transfer
  • Innovative diffuse reflectance probe with patterned fiber layout increases probe reproducibility
  • Standard SMA type 905 connectors allow use of many commercial probes
  • Low Cost of Ownership

Source: https://galaxy-scientific.com/

