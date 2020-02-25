Free Seminar - Understanding Powder Behavior in Food, Pharma and Chemical Industries

Powder flow specialists, Freeman Technology will be co-hosting a free seminar with Evonik Corporation on April 2nd 2020 at Evonik’s facility in Piscataway, NJ. ‘Understanding Powder Behavior in Food, Pharma and Chemical Industries’ will hear leaders in the field discuss the industrial applications of powder rheology.

The seminar will include presentations from John Yin, Product Manager at Freeman Technology, who will provide an introduction to understanding powder flow and powder behavior, and speakers from Evonik Corporation who will discuss characterizing the flow properties of food and chemical products.

There will also be an opportunity to see a demonstration of Freeman Technology’s FT4 Powder Rheometer®.

To access the full agenda please visit the Freeman Technology website.

