Manufacturing Support using the FT4 Powder Rheometer®

Freeman Technology is pleased to announce the release of a new application note “Manufacturing Support Using the FT4 Powder Rheometer®”.

Powder Rheology is used in a wide range of industries to support new product development and manufacturing. By investing in powder rheology, manufacturing sites can establish an understanding of their processes and unit operations based on a correlation between measurable powder properties and process performance. Changes in suppliers and/or equipment (for example, lower cost raw materials or process scale-up) can lead to variations in certain properties of the powder, even if other properties, such as particle size distribution remain unchanged. These changes can lead to process challenges, such as blockages, poor product uniformity and greater mass or volume variation in portioned batches.

By measuring and understanding powder behaviour, these challenges can be overcome, and effective decisions on changing raw materials or production methods can be made.

In this application note we look at:

  • The impact of manufacturing location
  • Blockages in a filling process
  • API milling processes

Click here to download.

