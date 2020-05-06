Material Characterization Webinar Series

From leading products to industry experts, Micromeritics helps open new horizons in Material Characterization.

Meaningful measurements and analyses that provide accurate and reproducible data are built on basic understanding and in-depth application know-how.

Micromeritics’ webinars teach you how to understand analytical data better and maximize its value, to speed up timelines, to increase efficiency and to optimize performance and productivity. They cover a range of industrially vital topics providing new insights into catalyst characterization, particle sizing, gas adsorption – physisorption and chemisorption - and others. Refresh or enhance your material characterization knowledge to analyze and optimize your products and workflows and lay the foundation for innovation.

Our one- and two-hour events are a convenient way to keep your scientific knowledge up to date on the latest technologies and solutions for a wide range of industries.

For more information please visit micromeritics.com/webinar.

