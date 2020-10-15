Optris Webinar about Glass Applications

Optris GmbH continues its successful webinar series for users from different industries in October.

The webinar starts Thursday, 22 October at 10:00 a.m. CEST and will focus on optimizing glass manufacturing processes by employing infrared cameras and pyrometers especially designed for measuring glass surfaces

The webinar will be held in English, will last about one hour and attending is free of charge. After the lecture part, the Optris application engineers will answer upcoming questions of the participants via live chat. You can register directly via this link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/4880399372592578574?source=pr-intern

"We will demonstrate the possibilities of infrared measurement technology for applications in the glass industry", explains Dipl.-Wirt.-Ing. Ingo Stahlkopf, Head of Sales at Optris. "We will also present a novelty which offers many advantages in the hardening process of glass, so stay tuned".



A replay of the webinar will be available to watch on-demand after the event.



An overview of previous webinars on process optimization in different industries can be found on the Optris website in the "Events and Webinars" section

(https://www.optris.global/webinar-archive).



Next month, a further webinar on electronics and electrics application is already planned. We are looking forward to welcoming many participants.



About Optris

Optris GmbH was founded in 2003 and has established itself as one of the leading manufacturers of devices for non-contact temperature measurement. The product portfolio consists of portable and stationary infrared thermometers as well as online infrared cameras for thermographic real-time analysis. Optris develops and produces in Germany to guarantee the highest quality standards as a central part of the company policy.