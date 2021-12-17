On behalf of the organising committee and the IChemE Particle Technology Special Interest Group (PTSIG) we are delighted to announce and welcome you to the Early Career International Particle Technology Forum 2022, which will be held online on 3-4th March 2022.

​​​​​​​Image Credit: Freeman Technology

The conference follows the UK Particle Technology Forum series, which ran regularly from the late 1990s. A regular feature of this forum is the IChemE Young Researcher Award competition. At this forum we wish to build on this further and focus the program on the development of early career researchers and scientists, alongside recent scientific developments, with sessions on getting published, thriving in your PhD, entrepreneurship, and careers in academia/industry. Additionally, there will be pre-bookable CV clinics.

As well as the renewed focus on early career researchers and scientists, this forum aims to extend beyond the UK to reach the international community. In light of this aim, and the continuing impact of COVID-19, the forum will take place in an online format.

The forum will include the IChemE Young Researcher Award competition and poster sessions, with three prizes given in each session.

For more information, please go to - particletechnologyforum.com.

We look forward to welcoming you to the forum!