Bettersize Instruments is Participating in ICMES 2022

Bettersize Instruments is taking part with its partner Minael in the fifth international conference on materials & environmental science (ICMES 2022) under the theme of health, environment, and materials research and innovation, which will be held on June 09-12, 2022 at Radisson Blu Resort Saidia Beach Saïdia, Morocco.

Image credit: Bettersize Instruments

ICMES 2022 is an interdisciplinary platform for researchers and industrialists to promote a multi-sectoral and collaborative approach in the field of development of new and innovative approaches in materials and their applications in energy and renewable energy, environmental science and sustainable development, biotechnology and electrical engineering, organized by Mohammed First University, Faculty of Science, Oujda Morocco, KAUST, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Saudi Arabia, Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy Oujda and the Association: Moroccan Center for Sciences Development -MoCeDeS.

As a leading manufacturer of analytical instruments, Bettersize is taking part with its partner Minael in ICMES 2022, which will be held on June 09-12, 2022. Here, we’ll showcase the latest technologies and inventions to the leading industrialists, academic scientists, and researchers from Africa, North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East to share ideas and exchange experiences related to material and environmental science.

Attending ICMES 2022? Meet our experts at Radisson Blu Resort Saidia Beach Saïdia, Morocco.