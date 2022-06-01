Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

Bettersize Instruments is Participating in ICMES 2022

Bettersize Instruments is taking part with its partner Minael in the fifth international conference on materials & environmental science (ICMES 2022) under the theme of health, environment, and materials research and innovation, which will be held on June 09-12, 2022 at Radisson Blu Resort Saidia Beach Saïdia, Morocco.

Image credit: Bettersize Instruments

ICMES 2022 is an interdisciplinary platform for researchers and industrialists to promote a multi-sectoral and collaborative approach in the field of development of new and innovative approaches in materials and their applications in energy and renewable energy, environmental science and sustainable development, biotechnology and electrical engineering, organized by Mohammed First University, Faculty of Science, Oujda Morocco, KAUST, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Saudi Arabia, Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy Oujda and the Association: Moroccan Center for Sciences Development -MoCeDeS.

As a leading manufacturer of analytical instruments, Bettersize is taking part with its partner Minael in ICMES 2022, which will be held on June 09-12, 2022. Here, we’ll showcase the latest technologies and inventions to the leading industrialists, academic scientists, and researchers from Africa, North and South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East to share ideas and exchange experiences related to material and environmental science.

Attending ICMES 2022? Meet our experts at Radisson Blu Resort Saidia Beach Saïdia, Morocco.

Learn more about ICMES 2022: https://www.mocedes.org/icmes2022/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bettersize Instruments Ltd.. (2022, June 01). Bettersize Instruments is Participating in ICMES 2022. AZoM. Retrieved on June 01, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59217.

  • MLA

    Bettersize Instruments Ltd.. "Bettersize Instruments is Participating in ICMES 2022". AZoM. 01 June 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59217>.

  • Chicago

    Bettersize Instruments Ltd.. "Bettersize Instruments is Participating in ICMES 2022". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59217. (accessed June 01, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Bettersize Instruments Ltd.. 2022. Bettersize Instruments is Participating in ICMES 2022. AZoM, viewed 01 June 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=59217.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

More Content from Bettersize Instruments Ltd.

See all content from Bettersize Instruments Ltd.