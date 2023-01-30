Posted in | News | Materials Analysis

More Powerful – Faster – More Compact: The Accurate Measurement of 3D Vibration Data Is Now Easier Than Ever

The current release 10.1 of the PSV data acquisition and analysis software from optics specialist Polytec includes intelligent algorithms that allow test engineers to acquire 3D measurement data for model validation more quickly and easily.

Image Credit: Polytec

Image processing algorithms have simplified the design and alignment of the three laser sensors since the last software release. The current release now includes a new displacement compensation feature which automatically tracks the measurement points as soon as any loads change the position of the object. Edges in the imported geometry model are also recognized automatically to ensure that the lasers reach their target reliably.

More data, more information, smaller measurement system

Efficient algorithms now also allow the implementation and evaluation of large 3D measurement projects based on FE models with millions of nodes on a high-performance notebook. Due to these new options, Polytec is now able to offer a compact model for mobile use of its PSV QTec 3D with multiple-channel interferometry, which has been optimized for measurements on technical surfaces. The tried-and-tested workstation with integral ergonomic workplace will continue to be part of the product range.

Automation and visualization in data analysis

Resonance frequencies are the essence of measurement data for development or simulation engineers. In the new release of the PSV software, these points are located automatically, and damping values are extracted using the curve fitting tool. The output formats returned to the simulation department are also more compact. In addition to the ASAM ATFX automotive standard, the binary Universal File Format (UFF) commonly found in all research and industrial sectors is now available for data exchange.

PSV-3D Scanning Vibrometers for full-field 3D vibration measurement

Video Credit: Polytec

Click the following link for more information: https://www.polytec.com/de/vibrometrie/produkte/software/psv-software

Source: https://www.polytec.com/us

