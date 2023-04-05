Rigaku Expands Chemical Threat Analysis With New, Targeted Capabilities

Rigaku Analytical Devices is pleased to announce the launch of the CQL Gen-ID handheld 1064 nm Raman analyzer for the chemical analysis of common threats. The CQL Gen-ID analyzer has the ability to identify unknown solids, liquids, powders, pastes, or gels—through translucent packaging.

The CQL Gen-ID contains a comprehensive library of narcotics, explosives, household chemicals, precursors, and more for use by customs agencies, as well as crime and clandestine laboratories.

Image credit: Rigaku

The CQL Gen-ID provides the following unique features:

Automatic mixture analysis of up to five components

Identification of bulk and trace levels of substances (with optional QuickDetect)

Addition of pictorial evidence using an on-board camera for traceability

Adjustable nose cone to scan through different thickness and types of packaging

Integrated Chemwatch SDS information

Pre-configured setting selections based on application

Three years of warranty coverage

In addition, users of the CQL Gen-ID will be able to take advantage of Rigaku’s new CommandSuite Software, an integrated fleet management capability that allows for centralized configuration and administration of connected and remote CQL analyzers. This includes upgrading between instrument software, synchronizing user lists, user libraries, and downloading spectra and log files. CommandSuite is now available on all ResQ CQL devices with software version 2.0.6 and higher.

“The goal of the Rigaku CQL Gen-ID was to provide a cost-effective solution for agencies looking for targeted threat analysis of more general or common threats,” said Chris Langford, VP Marketing & Product Management. “We have identified a customer base that may not need all library categories and applications, and so we wanted to ensure we have a chemical analysis solution that meets their needs and price point.”

The CQL Gen-ID is based on Rigaku’s award-winning ResQ and subsequent ResQ CQL 1064 nm Raman platform, used by first responders, law enforcement, and the military to reduce fluorescence interference in high-stress environments.

The Rigaku CQL Gen-ID is supported by Rigaku’s global sales and support distribution channels, offering 24/7 Reachback support, and access to spectral library and software updates.

For more information on the CQL Gen-ID and CommandSuite, please visit: www.rigakuanalytical.com.