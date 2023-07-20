Posted in | News | Events

Donald K. Knapp, Mid-Mountain Materials, Inc. Founder, Dies at 91

The Board of Directors of Mid Mountain Materials, Inc. regretfully announces the passing of their founder, Donald K. Knapp on July 4th, 2023.

Don founded Mid Mountain nearly 50 years ago and was the driving force in growing the company during its early years. He was an entrepreneur, innovator, industry spokesman, and CEO for many years. Don retired from day-to-day operations and sales in 1993 but remained Chairman of the Board until December 31st, 2018.

Don left an excellent legacy to his children. His son John Knapp has been CEO of Mid-Mountain for 11 years, and along with his sister Gretchen Knapp Reimbold, Sr. Vice President, will continue to lead the growing company. The company’s commitment to its customers, supplier partners, and employees remains the same. The Board of Directors fully endorses the current management team.

Don will always be remembered for his strong voice in the materials solutions community both here in the Pacific Northwest and across the globe. The Board of Directors’ thoughts are with the entire Knapp family at this time.

Source: https://mid-mountain.com/

