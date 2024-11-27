ABB Introduces UviTec™ Optical Water Analyzers for Critical Measurement in Real Time

UviTec™ is a comprehensive optical-based water quality monitoring platform providing reliable data to help improve performance, efficiency and safety in the water and wastewater industries

The technology is the successor of the optical sensor portfolio from Real Tech, acquired by ABB in February 2024

Unlike traditional solutions, UviTec provides critical measurements in real time, offering plant operators immediate actionable insights

On October 8 at WEFTEC 2024, the largest water quality event in the United States, ABB has introduced the UviTec™ analyzer product family. UviTec is the successor of the optical sensor technology by Real Tech, which ABB acquired in February 2024.

Based on patented and proprietary technologies, UviTec is a comprehensive optical-based water quality monitoring platform. The platform includes optical sensors, controllers, a suite of add-on accessories and a data analytics and software solution.

UviTec™ water quality monitoring solutions - Advancing the management of water Play

UviTec uses spectrophotometric and fluorescence measuring techniques to deliver lab-quality water analysis results in the process environment. Through the power of UV/VIS technology, UviTec enables rapid detection of a wide range of water quality parameters and compounds in real time. The UviTec Liquid Ai data analytics and software platform uses the obtained measurements to provide plant operators with actionable insights, helping improve how water and wastewater are managed across numerous applications.

“Unlike traditional water quality testing which can take days in lab conditions, the products in the UviTec family provide critical measurements immediately,” said Jon Penn, Global Product Line Manager, Continuous Water Analysis, ABB Measurement & Analytics. “The UviTec biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and chemical oxygen demand (COD) analyzer used for measuring organic levels in water delivers accurate results in five seconds, instead of five days like traditional lab-testing, saving time and money while improving safety and efficiency.”

With the introduction of the UviTec family, ABB can now help customers measure an even wider range of water parameters, expanding its strong presence in the water segment. In addition to introducing UviTec at WEFTEC 2024, ABB is showcasing its continuous water analysis portfolio, electromagnetic flowmeters, pressure and laser level transmitters, as well as recorders and controllers for the water industry.

