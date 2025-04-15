Precise, Reliable, and Quickly Available: Miniature Hexapod for Demanding Applications in Industry and Research

The H-811.I2 miniature hexapod from Physik Instrumente (PI) stands out with its small footprint and its proven reliability in applications with high numbers of cycles, such as in optical manufacturing, automation, silicon photonics, and micro-assembly.

With its six degrees of freedom (6DoF), the H-811.I2 miniature hexapod from PI offers a perfect balance of size, payload, and performance. Image Credit: Physik Instrumente (PI)

With six degrees of freedom (6DoF), this positioning system offers a perfect balance between size, payload, and performance. The compact hexapod can be integrated seamlessly and efficiently into demanding applications and complex systems. It offers the highest precision and guaranteed values for central specifications. Thanks to very short lead times, PI additionally fulfills the high demands placed by industry on fast availability.

Six synchronously controlled actuators enable the platform of the H-811.I2 to position and align loads with the greatest precision in all degrees of freedom—three translational and three rotational. Applications such as the positioning of tools or workpieces in micro-assembly, the alignment of optical fibers in silicon photonics, or the simulation of movements for functional tests benefit from ultracompact hexapods. This means the H-811.I2 makes a significant contribution to boosting the productivity of complex production processes and measuring procedures. The freely definable center of rotation provides maximum flexibility in every field of application.

The miniature hexapod reaches velocities of up to 20 mm/s and stands out with guaranteed precision values: minimum incremental motion down to 0.08 µm and a repeatability of ±0.06 µm. The maximum travel range is ±17 mm or ±21°, respectively. Furthermore, the system enables reliable positioning over long operating times and is designed for a payload of 5 kg. The compact system is designed for a lifetime of up to 20 million motion cycles, while providing the highest performance in the smallest possible space. For special application environments, vacuum-compatible versions up to 10-6 hPa are available.

Easy Integration and Control

This powerful hexapod controller guarantees simple integration and intuitive control of the parallel-kinematic system: All target positions can be commanded in Cartesian coordinates. The position and alignment of both the reference coordinate system and the center of rotation can be conveniently defined in the software and adjusted to the application. To simplify implementation, a simulation program can be used which enables the calculation and depiction of the workspace.

Consistently High Product Quality and Reliable Delivery Dates

PI has extensive hexapod production capacities that can be adjusted flexibly to meet customer requirements The state-of-the-art factory layout unites automation, digitalization, lean approaches, and ergonomics. Continually optimized processes guarantee the highest product quality and reliable delivery dates with very short lead times. Faster receipt of products helps businesses better react to customer wishes, achieve a strong market position, and remain competitive. To evidence the high product quality and the guaranteed specifications, each hexapod from PI is subjected to extensive final measuring procedures before it is delivered.