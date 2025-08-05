The Microsphere Summit is Back

We are delighted to announce that Powder Systems Limited (PSL) will be hosting the 2025 Microsphere Summit in Liverpool, United Kingdom. This two-day event brings together developers of new drugs with specialist manufacturers in an interactive setting.

Topics will include all aspects of Long Acting Release (LAR) injectable drug development, from initial formulation and processing, through to filling and packaging. Delegates will also be introduced to the evolution and progression of the global microsphere market.

​​​Day 1 – Conference (15th October 2025)

A warm welcome to the Speakers for 2025. This is a brand new line-up of global experts in the field of Microspheres. All our speakers, along with the PSL team, will be delivering insightful presentations and will be available during networking breaks to answer questions and connect with delegates. Their expertise is invaluable and the opportunity to meet and engage with the Speakers in person is not to be missed.

Day 2 – Insight Workshops (16th October 2025)

A series of focused Workshops will be held on Day 2 of the Summit which takes place at PSL’s HQ. A tour of the facility includes visiting PSL’s Centre of Process Excellence (C.O.P.E).

Delegates can participate in the multiple Workshops delivered by Process Solution Providers. Networking breaks will take place, designed to provide opportunities for 1-1 discussions with Industry experts, tailored to your applications.

Microsphere Summit Speakers

Ashland

Ashland’s bioresorbable polymers platform is a scalable and customisable technology with potential applications including long-acting injectables, advanced drug delivery for mRNA therapeutics, regenerative medicine, medical devices, and dermal fillers.

Kinematica

Kinematica provides advanced homogenizing solutions essential for creating uniform microspheres in complex pharmaceutical formulations and injectables, ensuring precise particle size control, reproducibility, and stability in drug delivery systems.

SOPAT

SOPAT develops and sells photo-optical inline measurement technology that quantitatively analyses particle size distribution in multi-phase systems. Its software delivers real-time particle characterisation for improved process monitoring and optimisation.

Romaco Group

Romaco Group delivers advanced processing and packaging technologies for pharmaceutical production. Their integrated solutions ensure precise, safe, and efficient primary filling and secondary packaging of powders, liquids, and microspheres.

Micropore Technologies

Micropore Technologies utilise their patented membrane technology to effortlessly produce emulsions and microparticles with precisely controlled particle size distributions, from R&D to full manufacturing scale.

Oakwood Labs

Oakwood Labs is Global CDMO providing end-to-end services for long-acting injectable (LAI) development. They offer R&D capabilities through use of Chroniject™ technology and operate FDA-approved aseptic GMP facility for clinical & commercial manufacturing.

Tracy BioConsulting

Tracy BioConsulting is a specialty biopharmaceutical consulting firm dedicated to helping clients advance their scientific research into and through the clinic. Dr. Tracy developed innovative first-in class complex injectable and nucleic acid therapeutics.

Find out More / Book Now

Full details can be found on the Summit page, along with prices and the Delegate Booking form.

** Early Bird Savings are available for bookings received by 15th August 2025.