World’s leading aluminum rolling and recycling company, Novelis has developed unique high-strength alloys - Novelis Advanz™ 7000-series. These alloys are mainly meant for use in safety-critical parts of vehicle structures. The key features are that they exhibit two to three times higher strength than currently available automotive aluminum, and are capable of reducing considerable amount of weight compared to existing high strength steels, thereby enabling automotive manufacturers to lighten vehicle weight further and at the same time ensure better passenger safety.