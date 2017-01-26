High-Tech Protector for Electrical and Electronic Devices Saves Money and Combats Corrosion!

A powerful cleaner from Cortec’s EcoSonic® line - Electronic Cleaner/Protector powered by Nano-VpCI® provides instant, long-term, multi-metal corrosion protection. This new high-tech protector is designed to fight destructive effects of corrosion of complex, sensitive electronic and electrical equipment. More importantly, it saves money by reducing labor time, extending product life, and eliminating downtime due to corrosion. As a multi-metal, multifunctional outdoor cleaner and corrosion inhibitor it protects vulnerable electrical or electronic components exposed to moisture and other aggressive environments.

EcoSonic® Cleaner is especially intended for protecting outdoor electrical connections and can be applied as a light mist after final assembly or in the field. With moisture-displacing and penetrating film characteristics, it serves as an excellent contact cleaner of oils, grime, and other contaminants.

Cortec’s Ecosonic® Cleaner/Protector saves money by extending product life and eliminating downtime due to corrosion on a variety of applications:

• Electrical contacts and components

• Outdoor generators and junction boxes

• Outdoor and indoor electrical outlets

• Electric motors

• Printed circuit boards

• High or low voltage/current electrical and electronic devices such as relays, connectors, sensors, wiring, etc.

The fast drying product leaves behind a very thin non-sticky corrosion inhibiting film proven effective against aggressive conditions including industrial, marine, and tropical environments. The continuous Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitor action of Ecosonic® Cleaner/Protector offers increased corrosion protection at a lower cost than conventional rust preventives.

Cortec’s cleaner/protector does not alter the electrical resistance or magnetic properties of metal substrates and can be safely applied for protection of electronic circuits or relays without causing any significant changes in conductivity. It can also be used in contact with engineering plastics, elastomers and other non-metallics. The spray is CFC,1,1,1-Trichlorethane as well as as nitrites, silicones, and phosphates free.

As an anti-static, multifunctional inhibitor it displaces moisture and protects most metals and alloys normally found in electronic applications; such as aluminum, copper, ferrous and other non-ferrous metals.