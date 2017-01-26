Grauling Research Announces New Vacuum-Pump Rebuilding Service

­­­­­Grauling Research, Inc., announces new vacuum-pump rebuilding service and remanufactured pump sales for thin-film coating companies, semiconductor, and industrial equipment manufacturers. The company offers warrantied pump rebuild services for a wide variety of vacuum pumps, including rotary vane pumps, rotary piston pumps, dry pumps, scroll pumps, and blowers.

Grauling Research will disassemble, decontaminate, and chemically clean each vacuum pump and perform a full inspection before reassembly and final testing.  Warranties for workmanship and defects are for 12 months, which is consistent with industry standards.  The new vacuum-pump rebuilding service is ideal for all industries that utilize vacuum-pumping systems including aerospace, medical, lighting, DoD, National labs, other government agencies, as well as solar, automotive, food packaging, imaging, agricultural applications, and many more.

David W. Gray, president and founder of Grauling Research notes, “We are happy to offer this new pump rebuild service in response to increasing customer demand.  This service is directly in-line with our company’s primary focus, which is to provide technical support to our customers.”

For more information on Grauling Research’s new vacuum-pump rebuilding service and sales, please call +1 707-529-4532.

Grauling Research, Inc. is a leading-edge U.S.- based research company and a global supplier of coating materials, consumables, and equipment support for thin-film coating manufacturers, industrial equipment, and semiconductor industries.  The company, a Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), also offers Research & Development, Consulting, and Customized Training & Support.

Grauling Research is highly regarded for its responsive and talented engineering staff, worldwide product sales, and premium customer service with quick turnaround.  For more information, please call direct: +1 707-529-4532.

