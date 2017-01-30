II-VI Infrared Launches New Thin Film Diamond OverCoat

II-VI Incorporated’s II-VI Infrared Division announced the expansion of its durable coatings with a new thin film Diamond OverCoat (DOC). II-VI Incorporated is a world leader in laser optics.  

Applications such as via hole drilling and 3D printing expose CO2 laser optics to harsh environments. The new Diamond OverCoat from II-VI is a hybrid anti-reflection coating that reduces tradeoffs between durability and optical performance compared to basic anti-reflection (AR) designs or currently available diamond-like carbon (DLC) coatings.

Our Diamond OverCoat’s unique spatter resistant design is a good solution for any materials processing where copper spatter or debris may adhere to the optical surface. The combination of a low absorption and high durability coating on zinc selenide optics is an ideal alternative to germanium DLC, in processes where frequent cleaning is required.

John Ryan, Vice President of Sales, II-VI Laser Solutions

The new versatile DOC coating can be applied to numerous wavelengths, geometries, and materials such as copper, ZnSe, SiC, silicon, and diamond.

II-VI at SPIE Photonics West, January 31- February 2, 2017, South Hall, Booth # 1833

II-VI Incorporated innovations and capabilities will be on display at Photonics West 2017. Here, the company will highlight the progress made by their material science and technology platforms and how this has assisted customers in areas such as materials processing, biomedical instrumentation, industrial machine tools, and the military.

II-VI will introduce many new high power semiconductor laser chips, bars, and modules as well as high power laser optics for advanced CO2, fiber and direct diode lasers.

