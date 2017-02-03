Funding No Barrier To Powder Quality or Process Optimisation With Hosokawa Powder Characteristics Tester

For companies seeking to improve product quality control, process design or optimisation or wishing to undertake new materials development, the Hosokawa Powder Characteristics Tester PT-X is a ‘must have’ piece of laboratory equipment that is now a ‘can have’ essential; thanks to Hosokawa’s no deposit, fixed payment funding option.

Identification and understanding of individual powder characteristics is key to meeting the manufacturing challenge and market demand for efficient, repeatable and high specification powder production and design of powder handling and processing systems. The renowned Powder Tester remains the laboratory unit of choice for easy determination of powder characteristics and their critical effects on processing activities and with Hosokawa’s new Asset Funding for Business scheme it can be available without budget or funding delays.

Capable of measuring Angle of Repose, Compressibility, Angle of Spatula, Cohesion, Angle of Fall, Dispersibility and Angle of Difference plus three auxiliary values, Aerated Bulk Density, Packed Bulk Density and Uniformity, the Hosokawa Powder Characteristics Tester is widely used across the pharmaceutical, chemical, food and other industries to evaluate flowability and floodability of dry powder solids.

Examples of popular use include: accurate determination of flowability which would effect mixing speeds and an understanding of the critical discharge flow to prevent product bridging on discharge from a vessel or the influence of moisture content on flowability.

The easy to use PT-X features, clear visual displays, operator friendly software which speeds up analysis time and reduced operator intervention for increased accuracy and repeatability. The compact, table top unit comes complete with integrated HEPA filter for protection from dust exposure. A vacuum cleaner is also available as is a specially designed feeder for accurate sampling.

Hosokawa’s new, help-to-buy funding gives processors and system manufacturers immediate access to the latest Powder Characteristics Tester PT-X and the benefits of product and process improvement that deliver speedy pay back potential and opportunities for business growth, development or diversity.