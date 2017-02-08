Systec GmbH Presents Autoclaves, Media Preparators, and Dispensing Devices at ArabLab 2017 in Dubai

Once again, Systec GmbH, the leading manufacturer of autoclaves, including laboratory autoclaves, media preparators, and dispensing devices for liquid media and microbiological culture media, will be presenting the highlights of its comprehensive product range at ArabLab 2017. The company's trusted line of laboratory autoclaves, suitable for almost any application, is based around the Systec H-Series, which includes large, standing horizontal autoclaves and pass-through / air lock autoclaves. The Systec Mediafill system, which is used to automatically fill and stack culture media in petri dishes but also tubes, is another focal point of the company's exhibition presentation. The Systec products will be shown at the stand 515.

Advantages and special features of Systec autoclaves

Systec autoclaves can be used in all laboratory applications, including challenging sterilization processes: Sterilizing liquids (such as culture media, nutrient media), solid bodies (such as instruments, pipettes, glassware), waste (sterilization of liquid waste in bottles or solid waste in waste bags before destruction), and biologically hazardous materials in safety laboratories. All Systec autoclaves can be expanded with options and equipment on a modular basis, in order to optimize your sterilization process and implement validated sterilization processes. Companies can select only the options they need to optimize their specific sterilization procedure. Systec autoclaves can be equipped with a vacuum system, for instance, that entirely removes air from products during the sterilization of solid bodies and waste. This makes it possible to introduce steam into the product to sterilize it in a manner that can be validated. The integrated Superdry drying system guarantees complete drying for solid bodies after sterilization. Systec has developed its Ultracooler as a new kind of cooling system for sterilizing liquids in bottles. The system reduces the cool-down time by up to 90% when compared to self-cooling.

Systec H-Series - Large horizontal autoclaves

The Systec H-Series laboratory autoclaves are sure to attract special attention. These are large horizontal autoclaves designed as front-loading, standing autoclaves. The standing autoclaves, available in 16 sizes with a chamber volume ranging from 65 - 1580 liters, are compact and lightweight despite their high loading capacity.

Systec H-Series 2D - Pass-through / air lock autoclaves

The same is true for the pass-through autoclaves (air lock autoclaves) in the Systec H-Series 2D, which consists of 13 models with chamber volumes ranging from 90 - 1580 liters. These autoclaves are specially constructed to be installed in separating walls in a gas-tight manner, and are equipped with two doors. Their design also shows the same functional yet modern stylistic idiom common to all Systec autoclaves.

Systec V-Series vertical autoclaves / Systec D-Series tabletop autoclaves

Additionally, Systec will be showing models in its compact Systec V-Series, consisting of top-loading vertical autoclaves (40 - 150 liter standing autoclaves), which stand out for their low space requirements and tall usable height, as well as products from the Systec D-Series, front-loading horizontal autoclaves (23 - 200 liter tabletop autoclaves), which offer an optimal loading capacity for most standard - medium bottles and Erlenmeyer flasks.

Systec Mediaprep - Manufacturing / sterilizing microbiological media

Additionally, visitors can learn about the Systec Mediaprep media preparators (7 sizes, 10 - 120 liters) for quickly and easily manufacturing and sterilizing microbiological media.

Systec Mediafill - Automated filling and stacking of culture media in petri dishes and tubes

Another key focus of the company's ArabLab 2017 exhibition is the Systec Mediafill system for automatically filling media in petri dishes and tubes. The device, which includes 3 stacking carousels for up to 660 petri dishes, offers simple and intuitive operation via a 5.7” touch display. The integrated database of pre-programmed petri dish dimensions allows the user to select a petri dish with the push of a button. Filling and stacking is also automated, requiring no intervention by the user. Integrated peristaltic pumps ensure media is dispensed precisely and allow for the addition of additives. With a series of available options, the Systec Mediafill system can be configured optimally for a wide range of applications.

