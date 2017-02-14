Quantification & Characterization of Carbon Nanotubes

Postnova Analytics has published an application note that describes a new method to characterize and quantify Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNTs) in soil samples using Asymmetrical Flow Field-Flow Fractionation coupled with MALS detection (AF4-MALS).

Effective methods to characterise and quantify MWCNTs from soil samples are rare. Quantification, depending on the method used, may be biased by soot particles commonly found in soils and sediments. Differentiating between MWCNTs and soot particles is a big challenge as they are physically and chemically very similar.

The new application note** describes an investigation into how shape could be used as a contrasting parameter for the detection of MWCNTs in pure soot or even soil. In this work the researchers evaluated a shape factor p, derived from AF4-MALS measurements, for its capabilities to detect MWCNTs in such matrices.

The Postnova AF2000 Multiflow platform employed in this research uses a unique crossflow field design in which samples are separated by their dynamic diffusion on the basis of molar mass or particle size. Because of this design and the absence of any stationary phase, field-flow fractionation on the AF2000 Multiflow can be performed without exerting shear forces and stress on the molecules being separated.

The AF2000 can be run with different eluents, wide ranging temperature conditions and is widely proven to be the perfect system for running AF4 experiments. Consequently the AF2000 Multiflow is an ideal platform for the characterization of nanoparticles in complex matrices.

Related Stories

For determination of the hydrodynamic radius (rh) of the MWCNTs in soot and soil samples the researchers used retention time calibration with different certified latex standards. The radius of gyration (rg) was determined using a PN3621 21-angle MALS detector. The application note describes how generation of a shape factor p from rg and rh values over time enables differentiation of MWCNTs and soot particles.

Data is shown that demonstrates how shape factor increment is dependent on the ratio between MWCNTs and soot in a mixture. The researchers conclude that soil particles extracted by the described method are contrasting to MWCNTs in terms of p, allowing specific detection of MWCNTs in these complex matrices. For a copy of this application note please contact Postnova Analytics on +44-1885-475007 or [email protected].

Founded in 1997, Postnova Analytics is the inventor and leading international supplier of Field-Flow Fractionation (FFF) systems for markets including biopharmaceuticals, polymers, materials, nanotechnology and environmental sciences. Leveraging its unique and patented modular FFF - Light Scattering Platform, Postnova has been able to provide high performance solutions to a wide range of applications. Today the company's growing product portfolio includes Flow FFF, Centrifugal FFF, Thermal FFF, Size Exclusion Chromatography (SEC), MALS and DLS Light Scattering.  Postnova (www.postnova.com) is located and headquartered in Landsberg am Lech (Germany) and has subsidiaries in the USA, UK and Finland. These offices in conjunction with a highly qualified and trained distribution network provides informed local support to customers worldwide.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

3D Optical Profiling

Donald K. Cohen, Ph.D., founder of Michigan Metrology, talks to AZoM.com about the history of 3D optical profiling, it's development and industry applications.

3D Optical Profiling

Understanding the Hall and Seebeck Effect

As materials approach the nanoscale, quantum phenomena in thermal and electrical conductivities become important. The Hall effect and Seebeck effect play an important role in the probing of these materials and are currently the subject of intense research.

Understanding the Hall and Seebeck Effect

Delivering the Internet of Things to Manufacturers

AZoM spoke to Dr. Ralph Mennicke, the CEO of Proceq, about their new IoT enabled, wireless, portable hardness tester - the Equotip Live - and the many benefits it can deliver to manufacturers and researchers.

Delivering the Internet of Things to Manufacturers
Reading Gas Mass Flow with the Gas Mass Flowmeters

Reading Gas Mass Flow with the Gas Mass Flowmeters

The FMA1700A/1800A Series electronic gas mass flow meters measure the flow of a variety of gases from 10 SCCM up to 1000 SLM. The FMA1700A/1800A uses heat transfer through a heated tube to measure molecular gas flow rate, and provides measurement of direct gas mass flow rate without compensating for differences in gas pressure or temperature (within stated limits).

From Omega Engineering Ltd

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »