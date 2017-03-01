Analysis of Retained Hydrogen/Helium in Metals

The degree of retention of hydrogen and helium in metals is of significant importance in diverse applications including  hydrogen embrittlement quantification, tritium retention measurement in fusion reactor wall tiles, solar panel quality control. The Hiden TPD Workstation was developed specifically for such applications by providing temperature programmed desorption measurement(thermal desorption analysis) at ultra-high vacuum(UHV) with integrated analysis and quantification of desorbed gases by quadrupole mass spectrometry.

Sample heating is by a fully programmable temperature regime operating from 50oC to 1000oC. Sample specimens are typically disk segments of 1-2 sq.cm area, the vacuum sample load lock permitting sample placement and replacement without loss of UHV vacuum integrity. Sample transfer and manipulator mechanisms enable sample placement directly onto the heater stage, with the mechanisms then withdrawn to  inhibit heating of the sample support structures and consequent unmerited gas desorption.

The Hiden quadrupole mass spectrometer probe is mounted directly above the sample surface to optimise desorbed gas detection, the fast digital detection system providing accurate data recording through rapid gas evolution events. A water cooled shroud prevents radiant heating of the quadrupole probe structure.

For full details on this or any other Hiden Products contact Hiden Analytical at [email protected] or visit the main website at www.HidenAnalytical.com.

Visit Product Page : Click Here

View Blog : Click Here

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

The Next-Generation of Label-Free Chemical Imaging

The Spero-QT is a new and enhanced infrared imaging system, developed by Daylight Solutions, that can be used in label-free chemical imaging for tissue analysis and powder characterization.

The Next-Generation of Label-Free Chemical Imaging

3D Optical Profiling

Donald K. Cohen, Ph.D., founder of Michigan Metrology, talks to AZoM.com about the history of 3D optical profiling, it's development and industry applications.

3D Optical Profiling

Understanding the Hall and Seebeck Effect

As materials approach the nanoscale, quantum phenomena in thermal and electrical conductivities become important. The Hall effect and Seebeck effect play an important role in the probing of these materials and are currently the subject of intense research.

Understanding the Hall and Seebeck Effect
MicroCal PEAQ-DSC Manual

MicroCal PEAQ-DSC Manual

The MicroCal PEAQ-DSC manual instrument provides easy-to-use, highly sensitive microcalorimetry that helps to reduce the time and cost associated with comparability analysis and stability testing. The MicroCal PEAQ-DSC is a manual instrument with a cleaning device, which can be upgraded to an automated version upon request.

From Malvern Instruments Ltd

More Content from Hiden Analytical

See all content from Hiden Analytical