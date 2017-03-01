Nordson ASYMTEK Wins its 13th Service Excellence Award

Nordson ASYMTEK, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), announces that it has been honored with the Circuits Assembly 2017 Service Excellence Award (SEA). Nordson ASYMTEK was recognized for receiving the highest ratings for customer service for companies in the dispensing equipment category. Each company was judged by its own customers in five service categories - quality, value, responsiveness, dependability/on-time delivery, and technology. Nordson ASYMTEK has won all 13 years they have entered the award.

In today's highly technical and specialized world, it's not enough to offer good products. We must support our customers with the tools they need to be competitive. These characteristics are exactly what the Service Excellence Awards encourage and measure. ASYMTEK has always taken the extra steps with both our equipment and our global sales, applications, and service teams to deliver on every aspect of customer service. Our customers' recognition of our teams' work is highly appreciated.

Peter Bierhuis, president, Nordson ASYMTEK

The award was presented to Joe Curran, manager, Field Service Engineering, Nordson ASYMTEK, at a ceremony held during the IPC APEX Expo in San Diego, CA. The awards program is sponsored by Circuits Assembly, part of UP Media Group Inc., which serves the global printed circuit board community. Nordson ASYMTEK is a world leader in precision fluid dispensing, conformal coating, and jetting technologies.

For information contact Nordson ASYMTEK at [email protected], call +1 760-431-1919, or visit our website www.nordsonasymtek.com.

