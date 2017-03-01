Trelleborg To Showcase Liquid Silicone Rubber Capabilities At Leading Automotive Roadshow

Trelleborg Sealing Solutions is to showcase how it has revolutionized high-tech fields of application in the automotive industry by unveiling its advanced 2C simultaneous injection of liquid silicone rubber and technical plastics during the European-wide ATZ/MTZ Automotive Technology Roadshow which starts in March.

The event, which will visit strategic automotive facilities of major Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and tier 1 organisations across the U.K. and Germany, will give design engineers a chance to learn more about the pioneering technology capabilities developed by Trelleborg Sealing Solutions. Experts will provide consultations and offer specialised technical training.

Trelleborg is the world’s leading exponent of precision Liquid Silicone Rubber (LSR) and 2C manufacturing processes and tooling technology. Its LSR capabilities can be applied to numerous industries and have already been adopted by automotive component manufacturers, as the requirements for super-clean components within electronic driver comfort features, continues to rise.

Ursula Nollenberger, LSR Components Product Director for Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, said: “We are extremely proud of the pioneering LSR technology we have developed; one that is being adopted by major industries, including the automotive industry.

“There has been exponential growth in the LSR market particularly into high‐tech fields where the technology can meet the manufacturing and design challenges presented by increasingly complex applications.

“We are finding our LSR injection moulded parts are helping shape automotive trends because they provide a greater design latitude due to their robustness. In addition, being lighter weight, they allow for more sophisticated on-board electronic systems to be included in vehicles that increase driver safety.

Commonly referred to as 2K, 2-shot, multi-component injection moulding, or co-injection, Trelleborg’s 2C LSR technology can combine two or more individual materials into one fully bonded component. This process also means the finished part can eliminate the risk and costs associated with secondary assembly.

We are delighted to welcome Trelleborg Sealing Solutions on board with us in 2017 as we take them on a tour of the major automotive OEMS across the U.K. and Germany. We feel sure their sealing technology will go down well with the many hundreds of engineers we will meet on the tour.

John Aldridge, organiser of the 2017 ATZ/MTZ Automotive Technology Roadshow

