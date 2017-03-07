Nordson MARCH Wins 2017 New Product Introduction Award for its ModVIA Plasma System

Nordson MARCH, a Nordson company (NASDAQ: NDSN), a global leader in plasma processing technology, has won the 2017 New Product Introduction (NPI) Award in the Surface Treatment Equipment category for its ModVIA™ Plasma Treatment System. The Award, sponsored by Printed Circuit Design and Fab magazine, was presented at a ceremony during IPC APEX 2017, held in San Diego, CA, on February 14, 2017.

Nordson March is excited to once again be honored with this award. The ModVIA meets the needs of our rapidly expanding and ever-changing marketplace. Its expandable design allows manufacturers the flexibility to grow machine capacity in parallel with production capacity growth requirements. The self-contained compact design and advanced plasma treatment technology deliver superior process uniformity and processing capability to PCB manufacturers. Dave Selestak, Nordson MARCH business development manager.

Nordson MARCH's ModVIA Plasma System is a fully integrated, flexible system that doubles its capacity from 4 to 8 cells (8-16 panels) to easily accommodate manufacturing production growth and to increase capacity for production demands. The compact design and small footprint save valuable floor space while delivering time-tested results and proven technology to treat printed circuit boards for desmear, etchback, and to provide surface activation. This innovative, cost effective plasma system fits the needs of small- to medium-sized businesses or R&D institutions that process low-volume, high-mix products.

The NPI award, sponsored by Circuits Assembly and Printed Circuit Design and Fab, part of UP Media Group, recognizes creativity and innovation, compatibility with existing technology, cost-effectiveness, expected reliability, flexibility, performance, and user-friendliness.