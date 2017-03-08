Posted in | Materials Analysis

More Science. Less Time. Check out Lake Shore Cryotronics’ APS exhibit

Lake Shore Cryotronics will showcase material characterization solutions—including a new highly sensitive electromagnet-based vibrating sample magnetometer (VSM)—as well as a comprehensive range of cryogenic temperature measurement products at next week’s APS March Meeting in New Orleans.

Lake Shore products enable researchers to obtain physical property measurements faster and with far less uncertainty when characterizing materials as a function of temperature and magnetic field. Among these products is the company’s new 8600 Series VSM, which Lake Shore will feature at APS Booth 401. It offers temperature ranges of 4.2 K to 1273 K and fields to 3.26 T, and is capable of 33-nemu sensitivity or measurement speeds up to 10 ms/pt. When combined with the 8600’s simple operation, researchers should expect to perform more science in less time.

Also at APS, Lake Shore will answer questions about other material characterization platforms, including their:

A focus on Lake Shore cryogenic thermometry products at APS will include:

