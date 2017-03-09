New Technologies for 3D Surface Metrology

Sensofar Metrology has developed two new innovative measurement technology features that take great advantage of Sensofar’s utilisation of a microdisplay in their 3-in-1 S-line 3D surface metrology systems.

These new features build on the inherent versatility available in Sensofar's unique 3-in-1 sensor heads, and – most importantly – no hardware update is required!

Firstly, Continuous Confocal refers to a new and proprietary measurement technique that combines the speed of acquisition associated with focus variation, with the resolution and detail associated with confocal approaches. In contrast to traditional confocal measurements, where the system is stepped discretely over the required vertical range, Continuous Confocal data is acquired during a continuous vertical scan, and where a specifically tailored algorithm is used to take into account the pixel z shift that occurs during the scan. Using this approach, confocal acquisition speed can be increased significantly compared to traditional confocal measurements, but with comparable repeatability, and without compromising z axis accuracy. System noise is increased by a factor of two, but for the great many applications where noise is not a limiting factor, this should not present a problem.

Secondly, Confocal Fusion refers to yet another new and proprietary measurement technique that is ideal for highly complex or technical surfaces exhibiting both steep rough and steep smooth areas, and where a traditional confocal approach alone would fail to capture the surface adequately. Confocal Fusion can achieve better results in these cases because it acquires both confocal and focus variation images in a single continuous vertical scan. Then, where the confocal image exhibits incomplete data, focus variation data is used to complement (and in some cases even complete) the measurement. The final (fusion) measurement comes with all the advantages of Continuous Confocal, with the slightly added uncertainty due to the nature of the fusion approach (i.e. focus variation data points folded into the confocal measurement).

Only Sensofar’s 3-in-1 3D surface metrology systems can do this, and these features are being made available to the user community through a simple SensoSCAN software update (6.4) – no hardware update is required! And for those needing ISO compatibility, both Continuous Confocal and Confocal Fusion measurements are compatible with ISO 12768.

To obtain access to these new features, all S neox, S lynx and S mart 3D surface metrology systems must simply be updated to SensoSCAN 6.4 (coming soon). More details can be found online.