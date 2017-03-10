Robinson Brothers appoints Swan Chemical Inc. as Exclusive Distributor for Robac Technology in US and Canada.

Swan Chemical Inc. (SCI) continues to grow its rubber masterbatch and additive market presence with the addition of the Robac Technology product range.

Robinson Brothers continue to structure its Robac Technology business to bring innovative rubber accelerators and polymer chemicals to the global market.

Robinson Brothers and Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. are pleased to announce that from February 2017, SCI will represent the Robinson Brothers Robac Technology brand, which offers an innovative portfolio of rubber accelerators and polymer chemicals, in the USA.

SCI, a wholly owned subsidiary of Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., has established itself as a leading manufacturer of black masterbatch and full service distributor of rubber products including accelerators, waxes, blowing agents, batch inclusion bags and other specialty chemicals in North America, in addition to offering a wide range of Performance Chemicals into multiple markets. This latest announcement is part of a continued drive to grow SCI’s market presence in rubber additives across North America.

Robac Technology products provide rubber additive solutions for heightened regulatory demands in terms of health, safety and environmental matters. This approach has resulted in Robac Technology winning multiple prestigious industry awards for innovation. The joining together of a leading innovator with a rapidly growing distributor made this an ideal partnership for both companies.