Robinson Brothers appoints Swan Chemical Inc. as Exclusive Distributor for Robac Technology in US and Canada.

Written by AZoMMar 10 2017
Swan Chemical Inc. (SCI) continues to grow its rubber masterbatch and additive market presence with the addition of the Robac Technology product range.
Robinson Brothers continue to structure its Robac Technology business to bring innovative rubber accelerators and polymer chemicals to the global market.
Robinson Brothers and Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd. are pleased to announce that from February 2017, SCI will represent the Robinson Brothers Robac Technology brand, which offers an innovative portfolio of rubber accelerators and polymer chemicals, in the USA.
SCI, a wholly owned subsidiary of Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., has established itself as a leading manufacturer of black masterbatch and full service distributor of rubber products including accelerators, waxes, blowing agents, batch inclusion bags and other specialty chemicals in North America, in addition to offering a wide range of Performance Chemicals into multiple markets. This latest announcement is part of a continued drive to grow SCI’s market presence in rubber additives across North America.
Robac Technology products provide rubber additive solutions for heightened regulatory demands in terms of health, safety and environmental matters. This approach has resulted in Robac Technology winning multiple prestigious industry awards for innovation. The joining together of a leading innovator with a rapidly growing distributor made this an ideal partnership for both companies.
We are excited to engage in this new distribution agreement with SCI, which we always viewed as a very progressive company. The USA continues to be a growth market for Robac Technology, therefore, our partnership with SCI. will allow us to enhance the Robac Technology brand and product portfolio across this territory.
Whilst we envisage adding new customers through SCI's strong distribution network, we will also continue to support and build on our relationships with existing customers. This is a win-win for everyone.
Adrian Hanrahan - Managing Director, Robinson Brothers