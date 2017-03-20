Posted in | Materials Processing

Dynavac Strengthens Team with Ramya Chandrasekaran, PhD as Director of Technology

Dynavac, a global leader in high vacuum systems, announced the addition of Ramya Chandrasekaran, PhD, as Director of Technology to bolster new product development and provide innovative solutions for its growing customer base.

Dr. Chandrasekaran brings valuable experience in process-driven design and manufacturing of ultra-high vacuum deposition and etching systems serving a variety of markets including semiconductor and solar industries.

Dr. Chandrasekaran earned her PhD in Electrical Engineering from Boston University specializing in epitaxial growth of wideband-gap materials using molecular beam epitaxy and fabrication of optoelectronic devices. She has authored numerous publications, presentations and patents.

Ramya is a great addition to our team.

She brings a global perspective in thin film equipment manufacturing from her prior experience at Tokyo Electron and Veeco Solar Equipment. Her technical background and customer focus will strengthen Dynavac’s thin film business as we continue to innovate and grow.

Tom Foley - CEO, Dynavac

Solid Phase Micro Extraction

The Next-Generation of Label-Free Chemical Imaging

3D Optical Profiling

