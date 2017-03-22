Curious minds are the motor of X-ray innovation. The new laboratory SAXS/WAXS/GISAXS beamline SAXSpoint 2.0, just recently launched in January 2017, is a shining example of 60 years of innovation in Anton Paar’s X-ray portfolio. Anton Paar offers SAXS equipment for ambient and non-ambient investigations featuring the widest range of sample holders for all sample states. Fully automated system configuration and intuitive data acquisition and analysis software make high-level SAXS studies a convenient and easy task.

Innovative talent and continuous exchange of ideas with key scientists help Anton Paar to recognize trends early and shape the future of laboratory SAXS. SAXS eXcites, the International SAXS Symposium 2017, will bring together key scientists and young scientists from different fields to discuss the latest trends in SAXS and its applications. Become an interactive part of this symposium. Find more information and register at http://www.anton-paar.com/tu-graz/SAXS-excites

Anton Paar produces high-quality measuring and analysis instruments for industrial and research applications. In the fields of density and concentration measurement it is the established world leader. Its product portfolio also includes viscometers, rheometers, polarimeters and refractometers; and instruments for X-ray structure analysis, microwave synthesis and microwave decomposition.

Throughout more than eighty-five successful years, the innovative spirit of Anton Paar's employees and their commitment to quality have been the driving forces behind the company. Openness to the requirements of customers and attention to developments in markets are the basis for new product ideas. Anton Paar's strong R&D department and its partnerships with external research institutes turn these ideas into instruments at the cutting edge of technology.