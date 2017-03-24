Chromaflo Technologies Inaugurates New Manufacturing Facility in India

Chromaflo Technologies Corp., is proud to announce the inauguration of Chromaflo India’s new manufacturing facility. As the largest independent global supplier of advanced colorants and chemical dispersions for the paint, coatings and thermoset plastics industries, Chromaflo is excited about this opportunity for expansion.

This is the first step in our endeavor to bring world-class production and products to customers in India. The investment in people, laboratories, and machinery will allow us to offer our global technologies throughout the India Sub-Continent (ISC). Scott Becker, President and CEO of Chromaflo Technologies Corp.

Becker also recognized Srinivasa Rao, Chromaflo’s ISC Country Manager, for his leadership efforts in this endeavor. This investment will help expand the capacity and capabilities of Chromaflo Technologies globally.

About Chromaflo Technologies: Chromaflo Technologies is a leading independent global supplier of colorant systems, chemical and pigment dispersions, serving customers in architectural and industrial coatings as well as the thermoset composites market. Headquartered in Ashtabula, Ohio, U.S., Chromaflo has production facilities in the U.S., Canada, The Netherlands, Finland, Australia, South Africa, India, and China. Sales and technical support is also provided throughout North and South America, Europe, Australia, China, India, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. Commitment to excellence is driven by three core values: quality, speed and service. Chromaflo Technologies retains the following quality and environmental certifications: ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and OHSAS-18001 in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

