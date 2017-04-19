MKS' Ophir® Business Unit Announces Compact Laser Power Sensor for Very High Powers to 15K-W

Related Stories MKS Instruments Bags Follow-On Order from a Major Chinese Solar Cell Manufacturer

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, has announced the 15K-W-BB-45 from Ophir®, a compact, fan-cooled, thermal laser power measurement sensor that handles very high powers up to 15,000W.

The 15K-W-BB-45 is a high damage threshold sensor that measures continuous laser power from 100W to 15,000W over the spectral range from 0.8 to 2µm and 10.6µm. The sensor features a deflecting cone and annular absorber that withstands high power densities up to 10kW/cm2.

Designed for continuous use with high laser powers, the NIST-calibrated 15K-W-BB-45 is highly linear, providing precision readings of power stability over time with no drift. A standard 5-meter cable is included for connecting to a laser meter or PC interface, such as Ophir's StarBright, Nova II, Vega, and Juno. Each meter features a "Smart Connector" interface that automatically configures and calibrates the display when plugged into one of the company's measurements sensors.

Availability & Pricing

The 15K-W-BB-45 laser power/energy sensor is available now. OEM prices available on request.

Data Sheet: http://ow.ly/UPVH309sz6d