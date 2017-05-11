Nordson ASYMTEK and Nordson MARCH to Present Papers at Contamination, Cleaning, and Coating Conference in Amsterdam

Nordson ASYMTEK and Nordson MARCH, Nordson companies (NASDAQ: NDSN), will present papers at the Conformal Coating Materials and Processes session at the Contamination, Cleaning, and Coating Conference being held in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Transitioning from Manual to Automated Conformal Coating, by Michael Szuch, Nordson ASYMTEK and Optimizing the Plasma Treatment Process Prior to Conformal Coating to Eliminate ESD Induced Failures, by David Foote, Nordson MARCH, will be presented on Wednesday, May 24, 2017.

This is the first conference in Europe co-organized by SMTA and SMART Group to focus on contamination, cleaning, and conformal coating in the manufacture of electronics. Nordson ASYMTEK, with our experience and expertise in the manufacture of automated conformal coating systems, and Nordson MARCH, long-time manufacturers of plasma treatment systems, have researched and developed products to address these manufacturing needs and issues. We are excited to be part of this endeavor. Szuch

When deciding to convert from a manual coating process to an automated one to increase throughput and improve quality, several important factors need to be considered. One of those is choosing the correct applicator technology for the intended application. Transitioning from Manual to Automated Conformal Coating addresses those factors and discusses the types of applicators.

Plasma treatment of fully assembled printed circuit boards prior to conformal coating can offer benefits, but has raised concerns about ESD damage to the components on the populated boards. Proper control of process conditions and sample placement can minimize, if not eliminate, any ESD damage to PCB assemblies. Using an ion-free plasma (IFP) configuration can also eliminate any possible exposure to damaging plasma potentials. Foote will explain how proper choice of process parameters and reactor configuration can mitigate any ESD damage.

We recognize customers' concerns about ESD damage when applying plasma to fully assembled boards. The results of our research, which are presented in this paper, make us confident that with the correct processes, PCB damage is not an issue. Foote

The Contamination, Cleaning, and Coating Conference is being held at the Radisson Blu Hotel Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Amsterdam, Netherlands from May 22-24, 2017.

For information about conformal coating, contact Nordson ASYMTEK at [email protected], call +1.760.431.1919, or visit our website www.nordsonasymtek.com. For information about plasma treatment, contact Nordson MARCH at [email protected], call +1.925.827.1240, or visit our website, www.nordsonmarch.com.



