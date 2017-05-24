Announcing the Launch of our Brand New Website!

We are delighted to announce the launch of our brand new website, hidenisochema.com

The new site has a refreshed modern look and a responsive design, meaning it can be viewed on any computer or device enabling you to access our content on the go.

The goal of our new site was to improve the navigation and enable our customers to more easily find the product information they required from our ever expanding product portfolio. The relevant products can now be accessed by measurement technique type, or by simply selecting the sector you work in or the material you are working with. Try it!.

The product pages themselves have been completely redesigned to make it easier to distinguish between instruments models and to provide in a quick and easy to access format the information you will require including example data.

For existing customers the site continues to provide a host of useful resources, such as species compatibility and spare parts. We will be further expanding the site to include a Help Center, so watch this space!

We hope you like the changes, please have a browse and see what you think. Any questions, suggestions, feedback or comments then please email us: [email protected]

Hiden Isochema is a world leader in the design and manufacture of gas and vapor sorption instrumentation for research, development and production applications in surface chemistry and materials science.

We have been producing sorption measurement systems since 1992 when Hiden Analytical first began manufacturing the Intelligent Gravimetric Analyzer (IGA). Following a decade of continued success, Hiden Isochema was formed as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hiden Analytical in order to further specialize in the development and manufacture of sorption-specific instrumentation. The two companies are now members of the Hiden Instruments Group.

Since then, we have expanded our product range to include unique climate control and manometric sorption systems and dedicated breakthrough analyzers; and we continue to strengthen our reputation for delivering high quality and versatile instrumentation while providing industry-leading levels of technical support.