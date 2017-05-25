Techsil Announce Agreement With Fluid Dispensing Systems Specialist Nordson EFD

Techsil Ltd of Bidford-on-Avon Warwickshire is delighted to announce an agreement with fluid dispensing systems specialist Nordson EFD. Techsil will become distributors of Nordson EFD’s vast array of high performance application equipment, precision fluid dispensing systems and accessories. The range includes benchtop dispensers through to high performance automated dispensing systems.

We feel that Techsil's long and successful history of supplying adhesive and sealant solutions to leading manufacturers fits perfectly with Nordson EFD’s product ranges and strategic positioning. We look forward to a long and rewarding relationship. Paul Hughes, Managing Director of Techsil

Nordson EFD’s precision dispensing systems make it simple to apply accurate, repeatable amounts of virtually any assembly fluid - including adhesives, epoxies, lubricants, threadlockers, paints and grease. By using digital timers and air regulators or positive displacement technology, EFD dispensers ensure a consistent process is applied resulting in higher productivity, better quality and reliability and lower production costs. The two ranges that Techsil is excited to introduce initially are the UltimusTM I and PerformusTM III Systems.

Both systems feature a 0-7 bar (0-100 psi) pressure regulator that handles all fluids and an all-digital multifunction display.

The UltimusTM I brings exceptional control to medical device, electronics, and other critical dispensing processes with time adjustment as fine as 0.0001 seconds. Other features include 16 memory settings, simultaneous digital display of all dispenser settings and the four-decimal time setting, operator security lockout, multilingual display, a high-speed solenoid for highly accurate deposits, and a universal power supply. It also has an impressive 10 year warranty

The PerformusTM III model is designed for operator controlled dispensing applications requiring a manual deposit of consistent beads, dots and fills. It is used for applications that require a timed shot and vacuum control. Many EFD customers are able to double their output while maintaining – and even increasing – the quality of their products.