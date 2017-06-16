7th Social Media within the Defence and Military Sector Agenda Released

Registration is now live for SMi’s 7th conference on Social Media within the Defence and Military Sector which takes place on 6th and 7th of December 2017 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London.

The event will explore the top tips and trends surrounding the reality of social media becoming increasingly integrated into defence operations. It will also provide a platform to network with experts from leading military forces from Austria, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom and the USA, as well as key decision makers from solution providers at the cutting edge of innovation.

The event will showcase fresh case studies exploring the power of social media during military campaigns such as Bundeswehr's Die Rekruten on YouTube; the Irish Defence Force's immersive video and virtual reality recruitment campaign; and how Project Cirrus showcased Fujitsu's Global Connectivity platform, which has transformed the way the Ministry of Defence collaborates with industry partners.

Key speakers include:

Brigadier-General J.T.M. Hans Damen, Director of Support, Royal Netherlands Land Army

Colonel Alexander Philipp Lintenhofer, Online Team, Republic of Austria Federal Ministry of Defence and Sports

Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Andrew Morton, Director of Social Engagement, SHRM

Commandant Pat O’Connor, Deputy Director, Defence Forces Public Relations Branch, Irish Defence Force

Brad Kimberly, Director of DoD Social Media, Defense Media Activity

Lydia Santis, PR and External Communications UK & ROW, Cobham

Jetmira Tershani, Communications Manager, Saab

Dr Stuart Thomson, Head of Public Affairs, Government and Infrastructure, Bircham Dyson Bell

Colin Jacobs, Managing Director, Immediate Future

Robin Riley, Digital Transformation Lead, Information Systems and Services, UK Ministry of Defence

Helen Craven, Head of Digital Strategy, UK Ministry of Defence

Janice Keenan, Director General, Marketing and E-communication, Department, Department of Canadian National Defence

Maxine Ashbrook, Head of Marketing, Defence and National Security, Fujitsu

Further information, including a full line-up and conference agenda, is available at www.militarysocialmedia.com/azpr

Source: SMi Group