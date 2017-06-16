Posted in | Business

7th Social Media within the Defence and Military Sector Agenda Released

Registration is now live for SMi’s 7th conference on Social Media within the Defence and Military Sector which takes place on 6th and 7th of December 2017 at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London.

The event will explore the top tips and trends surrounding the reality of social media becoming increasingly integrated into defence operations. It will also provide a platform to network with experts from leading military forces from Austria, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Israel, Netherlands, Norway, United Kingdom and the USA, as well as key decision makers from solution providers at the cutting edge of innovation.

The event will showcase fresh case studies exploring the power of social media during military campaigns such as Bundeswehr's Die Rekruten on YouTube; the Irish Defence Force's immersive video and virtual reality recruitment campaign; and how Project Cirrus showcased Fujitsu's Global Connectivity platform, which has transformed the way the Ministry of Defence collaborates with industry partners.

Key speakers include:

  • Brigadier-General J.T.M. Hans Damen, Director of Support, Royal Netherlands Land Army
  • Colonel Alexander Philipp Lintenhofer, Online Team, Republic of Austria Federal Ministry of Defence and Sports
  • Lieutenant Colonel (Ret’d) Andrew Morton, Director of Social Engagement, SHRM
  • Commandant Pat O’Connor, Deputy Director, Defence Forces Public Relations Branch, Irish Defence Force
  • Brad Kimberly, Director of DoD Social Media, Defense Media Activity
  • Lydia Santis, PR and External Communications UK & ROW, Cobham
  • Jetmira Tershani, Communications Manager, Saab
  • Dr Stuart Thomson, Head of Public Affairs, Government and Infrastructure, Bircham Dyson Bell
  • Colin Jacobs, Managing Director, Immediate Future
  • Robin Riley, Digital Transformation Lead, Information Systems and Services, UK Ministry of Defence
  • Helen Craven, Head of Digital Strategy, UK Ministry of Defence
  • Janice Keenan, Director General, Marketing and E-communication, Department, Department of Canadian National Defence
  • Maxine Ashbrook, Head of Marketing, Defence and National Security, Fujitsu

Further information, including a full line-up and conference agenda, is available at www.militarysocialmedia.com/azpr

For more updates on the conference, follow SMi Group on @smigroupdefence and join the conversation using #milsocialmedia on Twitter.

Source: SMi Group

