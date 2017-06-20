UTC Aerospace Systems Obtains Exclusive License to New Technology for Aircraft Temperature Sensing

UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp., has obtained an exclusive license from Smart Fibres Ltd. to a fiber optic based technology for aircraft temperature sensing.

UTC Aerospace Systems' Sensors & Integrated Systems (SIS) Kidde Aerospace and Defense business is a leading supplier of fire, overheat and smoke detection, and of fire suppression equipment, with a presence on hundreds of aircraft types. The addition of this technology to the UTC Aerospace Systems portfolio supports the aerospace industry's growing need for more reliable, lightweight and easier-to-install sensing systems.

"There are numerous applications in aerospace where the unique benefits of our fiber optic sensing technology have the potential to deliver tremendous value. This agreement with UTC Aerospace Systems is a perfect collaboration for Smart Fibres to deliver this value; its people share our passion for innovation and technology and they bring the in-depth sector knowledge and systems engineering expertise needed to take the technology to the next level in aerospace. I believe that this collaboration is a significant and exciting step towards the volume application of fiber optic sensing in the aerospace sector," said Chris Staveley, CEO, Smart Fibres.

Aircraft overheat protection systems measure and monitor the temperature along aircraft bleed air ducts, control valves and in critical areas of the aircraft. Once implemented on aircraft, UTC Aerospace Systems' overheat protection systems based on fiber optic technology will be highly configurable, faster and easier for aircraft manufacturers to install, more reliable and lighter weight. They will also reduce the time for aircraft maintenance through more accurate fault location detection, and enable new uses for overheat detection systems, such as prognostic health management.

Fiber optic technologies are a key focus area for UTC Aerospace Systems. "After extensive analytical studies and testing we found that Smart Fibres' technology is the most promising, reliable and accurate solution for temperature sensing on aircraft," said Dr. Mauro Atalla, Vice President of Engineering and Technology, SIS, UTC Aerospace Systems. "We have been consistently increasing our investments in next generation technologies to deliver unmatched customer value and the development of optical sensing systems is aligned with that goal."

"I am proud of our legacy of delivering innovative solutions that provide value to our customers while increasing safety in flight," said Erin McCleave, General Manager, SIS, Kidde Aerospace and Defense. "We are excited to collaborate with Smart Fibres as we continue this legacy by offering industry leading fiber optic technology for fire protection systems."

Smart Fibres provides fiber optic solutions for oil and gas, renewable energy, aerospace and other industries. Integration of the new systems with fiber optic technology will take place at the UTC Aerospace Systems Kidde facility in Wilson, North Carolina, with support from UTC Aerospace Systems Rosemount Aerospace in Burnsville, Minnesota, and Smart Fibres in the United Kingdom.

Source: http://utcaerospacesystems.com/