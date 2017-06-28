WACKER POLYMERS to Raise Prices for Dispersions and Polyvinyl Alcohol Solutions in Europe

WACKER POLYMERS is to raise its prices for dispersions of the VINNAPAS® and VINNOL® brand as well as for polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH) solutions of the POLYVIOL® brand in Europe. Effective July 15, 2017, prices will be raised by up to €70 per ton, or as customer contracts allow. This measure has been necessitated by the continued increase in costs, in particular for raw materials.  

The price adjustment enables WACKER POLYMERS to continue providing customers with a wide-range of innovative quality products and comprehensive technical, sales and customer support services.

Dispersions of the VINNAPAS® and VINNOL® brand are applied in a broad variety of industries, ranging from adhesives, caulks, nonwovens, paints and coatings to paper, carpet and textiles. POLYVIOL® PVOH solution are mainly used in the paper and printing industry.

