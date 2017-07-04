NanoImages Brings SEC’s Advanced Tabletop SEM Technology Into the US

There’s a new player in the U. S. tabletop electron microscopy market. NanoImages, LLC. The company was founded by electron microscopy veterans Jon Lechich and Mike Toalson as the exclusive US distributor for advanced yet easy-to-use tabletop scanning electron microscopes (SEMs) made by SEC Co. Ltd. (Suwon, South Korea).

Although a new name in the North American market, SEC boasts over a quarter of a century of experience manufacturing electron beam and X-ray inspection equipment for the global market. To date, they have placed over 1000 X-ray inspection systems world-wide and, since 2006, have installed over 500 tabletop SEMs.

As their new US partner, NanoImages offers full service solutions backed by decades of experience in microscopy and analytical techniques. “Imaging is only half the story,” observed NI’s president Lechich. “Today’s labs need quantification and documentation, so our product line includes industry-leading elemental analysis systems from Bruker and EDAX, and MIPAR’s image analysis for particle sizing, pore measurements, and grain structures in metals.” Rounding out the sample preparation side are sputter coaters, SEM accessories and a TEM adapter for STEM

Principals Jon Lechich and Mike Toalson carry distinguished pedigrees in microscopy and analysis, including stints at Thermo, FEI, Hitachi, and Ted Pella. Jon is a graduate of San Jaoquin Delta’s microscopy program and, while with ThermoFisher Scientific in a prior sales role, Mike was the recipient of a Customer Allegiance STAR Award for assistance provided to NASA MSFC during the Space Shuttle’s “Return to Flight” program.

NanoImages will be conducting live demonstrations of SEC’s high resolution system, the SNE-4500M Tabletop SEM fitted with Bruker’s XFlash 630 EDS at two upcoming meetings:

Semicon West (San Francisco, CA, July 11-13,www.semiconwest.org)

Microscopy & Microanalysis (St. Louis, MO, August 6-10, www.microscopy.org).

They will be in SEC’s booth (#5333) at Semicon W and (#417) at M&M.

For further details on this exciting new US venture, visit www.NanoImages.com and, for information on SEC, www.seceng.co.kr