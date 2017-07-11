Axalta Launches New High-Temperature, Corrosion-Resistant Internal Pipe Coating

Axalta Coating Systems, a leading supplier of liquid and powder coatings worldwide, expanded its high-temperature, corrosion resistant internal pipe coatings with the launch of Nap-Gard® 7-0016, a thermosetting epoxy powder that is engineered to provide superior chemical resistance in temperatures up to 150 °C (302 °F).

Axalta's new Nap-Gard 7-0016, is a thermosetting epoxy powder that is designed to provide excellent chemical resistance in temperatures up to 302 degrees Fahrenheit. (Photo: Axalta)

Axalta is excited to bring another innovative product to its internal pipe coating line. Nap-Gard 7-0016 is a good option for customers who need corrosion protection in severe downhole environments. Meghan Hodge, Axalta Global Product Marketing Manager, Functional Coatings

Today, the working environments of oil and gas operators have higher temperatures and concentrations of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ), hydrogen sulfide (H 2 S) and other gas contaminants. These conditions demand the use of expensive metal chrome alloys to prevent pipeline corrosion and failure. Axalta’s new generation of high-temperature coatings deliver an economical alternative to protect the internal diameter of pipelines around the world.

Axalta’s Nap-Gard collection of powder coatings are used on internal and external gas, oil and water pipelines with single, dual and multi-layer application possibilities. Nap-Gard also offers corrosion protection solutions that can be used to fittings, coat valves, and rebar. Axalta’s functional coatings provide advanced solutions for current epoxy-based coating applications and are designed to deliver excellent corrosion protection for products that are used in the most challenging environments.