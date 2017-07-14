New Zeus Sub-Lite-Wall® StreamLiner™ XT Allows for Greater Access in Catheter Design

Zeus Industrial Products Inc. (“Zeus”) today announces the launch of their new PTFE Sub-Lite-Wall® Streamliner™ series. Sub-Lite-Wall® is part of the Zeus family of extremely thin-walled extrusions (below 0.005”/0.127 mm) and the StreamLiner series represents the latest breakthrough in the company’s already best-in-class catheter liner. The new product line enables even greater advancements in catheter design aimed at improving patient care and clinical outcomes.

Zeus Sub-Lite-Wall® StreamLiner™ XT tubing is the first offering in the StreamLiner™ series, featuring an impressive maximum wall thickness of 0.00075” (0.01905 mm). The new liner features Zeus’ LoPro™ technology, leveraging over 50 years of experience in developing state-of-the-art polymer manufacturing processes to achieve the thinnest extruded components in the industry.

Zeus customers have leveraged the unsurpassed capability of our Sub-Lite-Wall products for decades of catheter design and development, from guide sheaths for varying flexibility and strength down to the smallest microcatheter. The StreamLiner series goes a step further in that the products enable device engineers to increase catheter lumen space and effectively lower the overall profile of the device. This makes it an exciting addition to a portfolio of design options for next-generation minimally invasive therapies. Bob Jennings, senior vice president of medical sales and marketing at Zeus.

As a free extrusion, Zeus Sub-Lite-Wall® Streamliner™ XT also affords a stronger and more robust catheter liner with reduced deployment force compared to liners made using a dip-coated process.

Zeus Industrial Products, Inc., is headquartered in Orangeburg, SC, USA. Its core business is the development and precision extrusion of advanced polymeric materials. The company employs 1,250 people worldwide with manufacturing facilities in Aiken, Gaston and Orangeburg, South Carolina; Branchburg, New Jersey; and Letterkenny, Ireland. Zeus products and services serve companies in the medical, automotive, aerospace, fiber optics, energy and fluid management markets.