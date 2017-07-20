Momentive RTV Silicone Adhesives Win Airbus Industrial Qualification

Image Credits: Momentive

Momentive’s authorised UK distributor, Techsil is delighted to announce that five of Momentive’s 1 part RTV silicone adhesive sealants have achieved Airbus Industrial Qualification for use in aircraft assembly, maintenance, repair and overhaul.

Momentive’s one-component, ready-to-use RTV adhesive sealants are extremely versatile, tough, durable and resilient. They offer not only low temperature flexibility, self-adhesion properties, high temperature performance and good electrical insulation properties but also excellent weatherability, ozone and chemical resistance, making them the perfect choice for a wide variety of demanding applications: from bonding, sealing, gasketing, potting and encapsulation in aerospace, electronics and electrical applications.