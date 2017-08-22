Materials Degree Apprenticeship Programme Takes Shape

Two leading universities have pledged support for a next generation training programme, designed to meet the needs of the materials scientists and engineers of the future.

Both Staffordshire and Manchester Metropolitan Universities have given their backing to the proposed Degree Apprenticeship in materials science and engineering.

A leadership team has also been forged to give employers a voice in the content of the programme with Dr Chris Stevens from NGF Europe, elected Chair, and James Smith from Caterpillar, elected as Vice Chair of the employee group.

The employer group was formed earlier this year following input from companies across the UK interested in developing training beyond the current materials curriculum at a meeting hosted by the Applied Materials Research, Innovation and Commercialisation Company (AMRICC) in Stoke-on-Trent.

An application to Government has now been made by the employee group to create the Degree Apprenticeship for materials professionals.

The proposed content includes ceramics, advanced ceramics, glass and polymers – as well as new and novel materials.

There is still opportunity for industry representatives to play a part in the process, with the next employer group meeting taking place on September 27, in Stoke-on-Trent. The application feedback will be discussed during the meeting.

The application has moved forward considerably and, with the support of the universities and the employer group, we are now well-placed to start to shape a training programme which really meets the needs of industry. We hope to attract more manufacturers and organisations to our next meeting, so they can have their say and contribute to the design and content of the training and the format the apprenticeship takes.

Dr Cathryn Hickey, Chief Executive, AMRICC

Organisations interested in the programme can contact Dr Hickey on 01782 764333 or [email protected]

