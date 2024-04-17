Anguil Industrial Acquires Young & Bertke Air Systems Company

Chris Anguil, President and Deborah Anguil, Chief Operating Officer of Anguil Environmental Systems Inc. (Anguil), a globally recognized leader in industrial pollution control technologies and services, proudly announce the formation of Anguil Industrial, LLC, to complete the acquisition of Young & Bertke Air Systems Company, a distinguished mechanical contractor in Cincinnati Ohio. The strategic acquisition, effective immediately, enhances the offerings of each company, both with decades of expertise and experience in environmental systems and mechanical contracting services.

Image Credit: Anguil Environmental Systems Inc. (Anguil)

Customers of Young & Bertke can expect continued quality fabrication and exceptional customer service, now enhanced with the additional resources of Anguil’s engineering and design capabilities. Many familiar faces will remain onboard, including former owner, Tim Rohrer, who expressed enthusiasm about the union stating, “I’m eager to complement Anguil’s team while also expanding and strengthening Young & Bertke’s footprint in the industry.”

For Anguil, the move underscores its unwavering dedication to innovation and growth within the environmental sector. “This acquisition reinforces our commitment to providing quality environmental systems and services amid our remarkable growth.” stated Chris Anguil, President of Anguil.

Notably, Anguil and Young & Bertke have a longstanding history of collaboration, having partnered on countless projects over the past twenty-five years. With common ownership now in place, both entities are poised to enhance those operational synergies while preserving the integrity of their respected brand names.

About Anguil Environmental:

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Anguil is a leading provider of air pollution control systems, wastewater treatment technologies, and energy recovery equipment for industrial applications and manufacturing industries. They have fabrication, installation, services and sales operations in The United Kingdom, India, China, and Taiwan. Since 1978, Anguil has been protecting the environment through unmatched engineering, innovative equipment, guaranteed compliance, and reliable service.

About Young & Bertke, An Anguil Industrial Company:

Since its founding in 1920, Young & Bertke has built a reputation for quality fabrication and installation of mechanical systems related to air ventilation and purification. This includes but is not limited to ductwork, dust collectors, tanks, platforms, enclosures, dampers, and specialty sheet metal fabrication. Their highly skilled technicians take pride in doing the job right the first time and every time.

Source: https://anguil.com/